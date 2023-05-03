English
    Motilal Oswal Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,027.37 crore, down 2.28% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 1,027.37 crore in March 2023 down 2.28% from Rs. 1,051.31 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.72 crore in March 2023 down 45.01% from Rs. 299.56 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 449.80 crore in March 2023 down 9.39% from Rs. 496.44 crore in March 2022.
    Motilal Oswal EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.35 in March 2022.Motilal Oswal shares closed at 608.35 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.09% returns over the last 6 months and -33.96% over the last 12 months.
    Motilal Oswal Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,005.431,055.781,031.70
    Other Operating Income21.9416.3019.61
    Total Income From Operations1,027.371,072.081,051.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost271.98260.67250.36
    Depreciation12.7516.7011.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies5.3410.01-4.33
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses306.42314.75312.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax430.88469.95481.37
    Other Income6.176.243.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax437.05476.19485.29
    Interest189.57169.44115.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax247.48306.75370.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax247.48306.75370.22
    Tax80.5281.1768.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities166.96225.58301.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period166.96225.58301.87
    Minority Interest-0.77-0.85-2.95
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.471.720.64
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates164.72226.45299.56
    Equity Share Capital14.7914.7914.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3515.4520.35
    Diluted EPS11.3115.3320.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3515.4520.35
    Diluted EPS11.3115.3320.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 10:55 am