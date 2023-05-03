Motilal Oswal Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,027.37 crore, down 2.28% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,005.43 1,055.78 1,031.70 Other Operating Income 21.94 16.30 19.61 Total Income From Operations 1,027.37 1,072.08 1,051.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 271.98 260.67 250.36 Depreciation 12.75 16.70 11.15 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 5.34 10.01 -4.33 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 306.42 314.75 312.76 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 430.88 469.95 481.37 Other Income 6.17 6.24 3.92 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 437.05 476.19 485.29 Interest 189.57 169.44 115.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 247.48 306.75 370.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 247.48 306.75 370.22 Tax 80.52 81.17 68.35 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 166.96 225.58 301.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 166.96 225.58 301.87 Minority Interest -0.77 -0.85 -2.95 Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.47 1.72 0.64 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 164.72 226.45 299.56 Equity Share Capital 14.79 14.79 14.91 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.35 15.45 20.35 Diluted EPS 11.31 15.33 20.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.35 15.45 20.35 Diluted EPS 11.31 15.33 20.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited