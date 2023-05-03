Motilal Oswal Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,027.37 crore, down 2.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 1,027.37 crore in March 2023 down 2.28% from Rs. 1,051.31 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.72 crore in March 2023 down 45.01% from Rs. 299.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 449.80 crore in March 2023 down 9.39% from Rs. 496.44 crore in March 2022.
Motilal Oswal EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.35 in March 2022.
|Motilal Oswal shares closed at 608.35 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.09% returns over the last 6 months and -33.96% over the last 12 months.
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,005.43
|1,055.78
|1,031.70
|Other Operating Income
|21.94
|16.30
|19.61
|Total Income From Operations
|1,027.37
|1,072.08
|1,051.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|271.98
|260.67
|250.36
|Depreciation
|12.75
|16.70
|11.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|5.34
|10.01
|-4.33
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|306.42
|314.75
|312.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|430.88
|469.95
|481.37
|Other Income
|6.17
|6.24
|3.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|437.05
|476.19
|485.29
|Interest
|189.57
|169.44
|115.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|247.48
|306.75
|370.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|247.48
|306.75
|370.22
|Tax
|80.52
|81.17
|68.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|166.96
|225.58
|301.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|166.96
|225.58
|301.87
|Minority Interest
|-0.77
|-0.85
|-2.95
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.47
|1.72
|0.64
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|164.72
|226.45
|299.56
|Equity Share Capital
|14.79
|14.79
|14.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.35
|15.45
|20.35
|Diluted EPS
|11.31
|15.33
|20.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.35
|15.45
|20.35
|Diluted EPS
|11.31
|15.33
|20.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
