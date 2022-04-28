 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Motilal Oswal Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,051.31 crore, down 7.86% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,051.31 crore in March 2022 down 7.86% from Rs. 1,140.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 299.56 crore in March 2022 down 33.16% from Rs. 448.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 496.44 crore in March 2022 down 25.62% from Rs. 667.42 crore in March 2021.

Motilal Oswal EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.58 in March 2021.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 904.45 on April 27, 2022 (BSE)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,031.70 1,024.96 1,125.27
Other Operating Income 19.61 -- 15.68
Total Income From Operations 1,051.31 1,024.96 1,140.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 250.36 226.85 185.89
Depreciation 11.15 12.72 13.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -4.33 -- 24.04
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 312.76 349.81 266.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 481.37 435.58 651.00
Other Income 3.92 9.38 2.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 485.29 444.96 653.83
Interest 115.07 144.34 109.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 370.22 300.62 544.74
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.86
P/L Before Tax 370.22 300.62 545.60
Tax 68.35 61.48 84.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 301.87 239.14 461.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 301.87 239.14 461.38
Minority Interest -2.95 -1.52 -6.61
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.64 0.67 -6.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 299.56 238.29 448.16
Equity Share Capital 14.91 14.72 14.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.35 16.20 30.58
Diluted EPS 20.14 15.88 30.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.35 16.20 30.58
Diluted EPS 20.14 15.88 30.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
