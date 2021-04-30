MARKET NEWS

Motilal Oswal Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.95 crore, up 86.67% Y-o-Y

April 30, 2021 / 01:51 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,140.95 crore in March 2021 up 86.67% from Rs. 611.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 448.16 crore in March 2021 up 276.61% from Rs. 253.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 667.42 crore in March 2021 up 856.37% from Rs. 88.24 crore in March 2020.

Motilal Oswal EPS has increased to Rs. 30.58 in March 2021 from Rs. 17.14 in March 2020.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 629.50 on April 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.44% returns over the last 6 months and 34.08% over the last 12 months.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,125.27927.21605.81
Other Operating Income15.6820.415.40
Total Income From Operations1,140.95947.62611.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost185.89164.07135.83
Depreciation13.5911.7110.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies24.0433.8516.76
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses266.43215.09549.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax651.00522.90-101.90
Other Income2.830.552.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax653.83523.45-99.15
Interest109.09103.30127.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax544.74420.15-226.51
Exceptional Items0.86----
P/L Before Tax545.60420.15-226.51
Tax84.2284.2310.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities461.38335.92-237.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period461.38335.92-237.04
Minority Interest-6.61-2.980.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates-6.610.93-16.86
Net P/L After M.I & Associates448.16333.87-253.75
Equity Share Capital14.6614.6514.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS30.5822.84-17.14
Diluted EPS30.0922.34-16.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS30.5822.84-17.14
Diluted EPS30.0922.34-16.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Motilal Oswal #Motilal Oswal Financial Services #Results
first published: Apr 30, 2021 01:43 pm

