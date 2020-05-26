Motilal Oswal Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 611.21 crore, down 6.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 611.21 crore in March 2020 down 6.41% from Rs. 653.07 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 253.75 crore in March 2020 down 273.74% from Rs. 146.05 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 88.24 crore in March 2020 down 126.5% from Rs. 332.94 crore in March 2019.
Motilal Oswal shares closed at 499.90 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.36% returns over the last 6 months and -32.62% over the last 12 months.
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|605.81
|641.32
|640.07
|Other Operating Income
|5.40
|--
|13.00
|Total Income From Operations
|611.21
|641.32
|653.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|135.83
|131.76
|128.47
|Depreciation
|10.91
|9.35
|6.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|16.76
|10.87
|21.58
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|549.61
|178.47
|174.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-101.90
|310.87
|322.49
|Other Income
|2.75
|2.95
|4.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-99.15
|313.82
|326.94
|Interest
|127.36
|118.60
|130.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-226.51
|195.22
|195.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-226.51
|195.22
|195.96
|Tax
|10.53
|26.91
|47.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-237.04
|168.31
|148.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-237.04
|168.31
|148.23
|Minority Interest
|0.15
|-3.05
|-3.31
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-16.86
|0.18
|1.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-253.75
|165.44
|146.05
|Equity Share Capital
|14.81
|14.80
|14.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.14
|11.20
|10.03
|Diluted EPS
|-16.81
|11.06
|9.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.14
|11.20
|10.03
|Diluted EPS
|-16.81
|11.06
|9.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 26, 2020 09:02 am