Motilal Oswal Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 611.21 crore, down 6.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 611.21 crore in March 2020 down 6.41% from Rs. 653.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 253.75 crore in March 2020 down 273.74% from Rs. 146.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 88.24 crore in March 2020 down 126.5% from Rs. 332.94 crore in March 2019.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 499.90 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.36% returns over the last 6 months and -32.62% over the last 12 months.