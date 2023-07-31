English
    Motilal Oswal Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,499.75 crore, up 99.18% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,499.75 crore in June 2023 up 99.18% from Rs. 752.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 526.93 crore in June 2023 up 1585.1% from Rs. 31.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 869.20 crore in June 2023 up 316.5% from Rs. 208.69 crore in June 2022.

    Motilal Oswal EPS has increased to Rs. 35.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.10 in June 2022.

    Motilal Oswal shares closed at 822.00 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.36% returns over the last 6 months and 6.19% over the last 12 months.

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,484.981,005.43740.85
    Other Operating Income14.7721.9412.13
    Total Income From Operations1,499.751,027.37752.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost317.85271.98232.18
    Depreciation17.3512.7513.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies23.345.348.55
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses320.51306.42311.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax820.70430.88187.65
    Other Income31.156.177.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax851.85437.05195.33
    Interest215.89189.57114.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax635.96247.4880.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax635.96247.4880.92
    Tax109.8380.5249.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities526.13166.9631.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period526.13166.9631.27
    Minority Interest-0.64-0.77-0.69
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.44-1.470.69
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates526.93164.7231.27
    Equity Share Capital14.8014.7914.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.6211.352.10
    Diluted EPS35.5511.312.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.6211.352.10
    Diluted EPS35.5511.312.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:44 am

