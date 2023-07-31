Motilal Oswal Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,499.75 crore, up 99.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,499.75 crore in June 2023 up 99.18% from Rs. 752.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 526.93 crore in June 2023 up 1585.1% from Rs. 31.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 869.20 crore in June 2023 up 316.5% from Rs. 208.69 crore in June 2022.

Motilal Oswal EPS has increased to Rs. 35.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.10 in June 2022.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 822.00 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.36% returns over the last 6 months and 6.19% over the last 12 months.