Motilal Oswal Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 752.98 crore, down 16.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 752.98 crore in June 2022 down 16.22% from Rs. 898.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.27 crore in June 2022 down 85.85% from Rs. 221.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.69 crore in June 2022 down 48.24% from Rs. 403.18 crore in June 2021.

Motilal Oswal EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.07 in June 2021.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 781.15 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.18% returns over the last 6 months and -24.72% over the last 12 months.