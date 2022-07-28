 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Motilal Oswal Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 752.98 crore, down 16.22% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 752.98 crore in June 2022 down 16.22% from Rs. 898.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.27 crore in June 2022 down 85.85% from Rs. 221.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.69 crore in June 2022 down 48.24% from Rs. 403.18 crore in June 2021.

Motilal Oswal EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.07 in June 2021.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 781.15 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.18% returns over the last 6 months and -24.72% over the last 12 months.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 740.85 1,031.70 887.13
Other Operating Income 12.13 19.61 11.62
Total Income From Operations 752.98 1,051.31 898.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 232.18 250.36 180.37
Depreciation 13.36 11.15 11.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 8.55 -4.33 42.48
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 311.24 312.76 275.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 187.65 481.37 389.41
Other Income 7.68 3.92 2.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 195.33 485.29 391.92
Interest 114.41 115.07 106.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.92 370.22 285.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 80.92 370.22 285.73
Tax 49.65 68.35 65.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.27 301.87 220.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.27 301.87 220.10
Minority Interest -0.69 -2.95 -0.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.69 0.64 1.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.27 299.56 221.04
Equity Share Capital 14.91 14.91 14.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 20.35 15.07
Diluted EPS 2.07 20.14 14.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 20.35 15.07
Diluted EPS 2.07 20.14 14.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Motilal Oswal #Motilal Oswal Financial Services #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.