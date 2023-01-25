 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Motilal Oswal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,072.08 crore, up 4.6% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 1,072.08 crore in December 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 1,024.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 226.45 crore in December 2022 down 4.97% from Rs. 238.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 492.89 crore in December 2022 up 7.69% from Rs. 457.68 crore in December 2021.
Motilal Oswal EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.20 in December 2021. Motilal Oswal shares closed at 725.35 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.66% returns over the last 6 months and -18.46% over the last 12 months.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,055.781,307.481,024.96
Other Operating Income16.3012.33--
Total Income From Operations1,072.081,319.811,024.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost260.67243.55226.85
Depreciation16.7015.5712.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies10.0118.89--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses314.75312.20349.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax469.95729.60435.58
Other Income6.247.469.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax476.19737.06444.96
Interest169.44129.95144.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax306.75607.11300.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax306.75607.11300.62
Tax81.1798.0961.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities225.58509.02239.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period225.58509.02239.14
Minority Interest-0.85-0.77-1.52
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.721.020.67
Net P/L After M.I & Associates226.45509.27238.29
Equity Share Capital14.7914.7614.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.4534.4516.20
Diluted EPS15.3334.2715.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.4534.4916.20
Diluted EPS15.3334.2715.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Motilal Oswal #Motilal Oswal Financial Services #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2023 11:00 pm