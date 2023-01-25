Motilal Oswal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,072.08 crore, up 4.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 1,072.08 crore in December 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 1,024.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 226.45 crore in December 2022 down 4.97% from Rs. 238.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 492.89 crore in December 2022 up 7.69% from Rs. 457.68 crore in December 2021.
Motilal Oswal EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.20 in December 2021.
|Motilal Oswal shares closed at 725.35 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.66% returns over the last 6 months and -18.46% over the last 12 months.
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,055.78
|1,307.48
|1,024.96
|Other Operating Income
|16.30
|12.33
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,072.08
|1,319.81
|1,024.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|260.67
|243.55
|226.85
|Depreciation
|16.70
|15.57
|12.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|10.01
|18.89
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|314.75
|312.20
|349.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|469.95
|729.60
|435.58
|Other Income
|6.24
|7.46
|9.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|476.19
|737.06
|444.96
|Interest
|169.44
|129.95
|144.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|306.75
|607.11
|300.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|306.75
|607.11
|300.62
|Tax
|81.17
|98.09
|61.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|225.58
|509.02
|239.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|225.58
|509.02
|239.14
|Minority Interest
|-0.85
|-0.77
|-1.52
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.72
|1.02
|0.67
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|226.45
|509.27
|238.29
|Equity Share Capital
|14.79
|14.76
|14.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.45
|34.45
|16.20
|Diluted EPS
|15.33
|34.27
|15.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.45
|34.49
|16.20
|Diluted EPS
|15.33
|34.27
|15.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited