Motilal Oswal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,072.08 crore, up 4.6% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,055.78 1,307.48 1,024.96 Other Operating Income 16.30 12.33 -- Total Income From Operations 1,072.08 1,319.81 1,024.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 260.67 243.55 226.85 Depreciation 16.70 15.57 12.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 10.01 18.89 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 314.75 312.20 349.81 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 469.95 729.60 435.58 Other Income 6.24 7.46 9.38 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 476.19 737.06 444.96 Interest 169.44 129.95 144.34 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 306.75 607.11 300.62 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 306.75 607.11 300.62 Tax 81.17 98.09 61.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 225.58 509.02 239.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 225.58 509.02 239.14 Minority Interest -0.85 -0.77 -1.52 Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.72 1.02 0.67 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 226.45 509.27 238.29 Equity Share Capital 14.79 14.76 14.72 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.45 34.45 16.20 Diluted EPS 15.33 34.27 15.88 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.45 34.49 16.20 Diluted EPS 15.33 34.27 15.88 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited