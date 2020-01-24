Motilal Oswal Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 641.32 crore, down 0.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 641.32 crore in December 2019 down 0.97% from Rs. 647.59 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.44 crore in December 2019 up 314.64% from Rs. 39.90 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 323.17 crore in December 2019 up 117.98% from Rs. 148.26 crore in December 2018.

Motilal Oswal EPS has increased to Rs. 11.20 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.73 in December 2018.

Motilal Oswal shares closed at 846.30 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 54.18% returns over the last 6 months and 27.43% over the last 12 months.