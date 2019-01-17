Motilal Oswal Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 647.59 crore, Down 11.12% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 647.59 682.07 728.63 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 647.59 682.07 728.63 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 128.70 125.55 129.27 Depreciation 5.95 5.96 9.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 371.66 395.36 249.03 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.28 155.20 340.61 Other Income 1.03 1.89 3.77 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.31 157.09 344.38 Interest 125.17 130.09 132.94 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.14 27.00 211.44 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 17.14 27.00 211.44 Tax -18.27 23.92 65.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.41 3.08 146.31 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.41 3.08 146.31 Minority Interest -0.15 -0.35 -0.75 Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.64 1.46 2.49 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.90 4.19 148.05 Equity Share Capital 14.56 14.56 14.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.73 -1.34 10.24 Diluted EPS 3.70 -1.32 10.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.73 -1.34 10.24 Diluted EPS 3.70 -1.32 10.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited