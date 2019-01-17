Motilal Oswal Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 647.59 crore, Down 11.12% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are: Net Sales at Rs 647.59 crore in December 2018 Down 11.12% from Rs. 728.63 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.90 crore in December 2018 Down 73.05% from Rs. 148.05 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.26 crore in December 2018 Down 58.13% from Rs. 354.10 crore in December 2017. Motilal Oswal EPS has Decreased to Rs. 3.73 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.24 in December 2017. Motilal Oswal shares closed at 682.45 on January 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and -54.02% over the last 12 months. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 647.59 682.07 728.63 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 647.59 682.07 728.63 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 128.70 125.55 129.27 Depreciation 5.95 5.96 9.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 371.66 395.36 249.03 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.28 155.20 340.61 Other Income 1.03 1.89 3.77 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.31 157.09 344.38 Interest 125.17 130.09 132.94 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.14 27.00 211.44 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 17.14 27.00 211.44 Tax -18.27 23.92 65.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.41 3.08 146.31 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.41 3.08 146.31 Minority Interest -0.15 -0.35 -0.75 Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.64 1.46 2.49 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.90 4.19 148.05 Equity Share Capital 14.56 14.56 14.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.73 -1.34 10.24 Diluted EPS 3.70 -1.32 10.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.73 -1.34 10.24 Diluted EPS 3.70 -1.32 10.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 17, 2019 10:35 am