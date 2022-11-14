Moti Protein Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.77 crore, up 4.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.77 crore in September 2022 up 4.48% from Rs. 72.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 down 36.07% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 down 13.04% from Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2021.

Moti Protein EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in September 2021.

Moti Protein shares closed at 633.45 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,662.03% returns over the last 6 months and 3,352.04% over the last 12 months.