    Moti Protein Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.77 crore, up 4.48% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moti Protein Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.77 crore in September 2022 up 4.48% from Rs. 72.52 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 down 36.07% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 down 13.04% from Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2021.

    Moti Protein EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in September 2021.

    Moti Protein shares closed at 633.45 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,662.03% returns over the last 6 months and 3,352.04% over the last 12 months.

    Moti Protein Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.7784.3872.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.7784.3872.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.6278.8769.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.911.26-1.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.330.40
    Depreciation0.320.320.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.441.451.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.142.151.35
    Other Income0.130.110.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.282.251.54
    Interest0.660.620.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.621.630.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.621.630.95
    Tax0.160.290.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.461.340.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.461.340.72
    Equity Share Capital5.755.755.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.802.331.24
    Diluted EPS0.802.331.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.802.331.24
    Diluted EPS0.802.331.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm