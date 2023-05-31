English
    Moti Protein Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.00 crore, down 0.58% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moti Protein Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.00 crore in March 2023 down 0.58% from Rs. 90.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 100.49% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 down 83.5% from Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2022.

    Moti Protein shares closed at 239.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -61.84% returns over the last 6 months and 533.95% over the last 12 months.

    Moti Protein Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.0094.9290.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.0094.9290.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials90.0388.1193.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.021.70-11.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.340.33
    Depreciation0.310.320.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.762.272.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.522.185.37
    Other Income0.140.120.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.662.305.50
    Interest0.600.650.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.061.654.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.061.654.75
    Tax0.070.621.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.021.033.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.021.033.56
    Equity Share Capital5.755.755.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.031.796.21
    Diluted EPS--1.796.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.031.796.21
    Diluted EPS--1.796.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am