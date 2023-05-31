Moti Protein Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.00 crore, down 0.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moti Protein Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 90.00 crore in March 2023 down 0.58% from Rs. 90.53 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 100.49% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 down 83.5% from Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2022.
Moti Protein shares closed at 239.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -61.84% returns over the last 6 months and 533.95% over the last 12 months.
|Moti Protein Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|90.00
|94.92
|90.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|90.00
|94.92
|90.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|90.03
|88.11
|93.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.02
|1.70
|-11.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.34
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.32
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.76
|2.27
|2.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.52
|2.18
|5.37
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.12
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|2.30
|5.50
|Interest
|0.60
|0.65
|0.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|1.65
|4.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|1.65
|4.75
|Tax
|0.07
|0.62
|1.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|1.03
|3.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|1.03
|3.56
|Equity Share Capital
|5.75
|5.75
|5.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|1.79
|6.21
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.79
|6.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|1.79
|6.21
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.79
|6.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited