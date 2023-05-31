Moti Protein Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.00 crore, down 0.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.00 crore in March 2023 down 0.58% from Rs. 90.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 100.49% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 down 83.5% from Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2022.

Moti Protein shares closed at 239.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -61.84% returns over the last 6 months and 533.95% over the last 12 months.