Moti Protein Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.98 crore, up 37.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.98 crore in March 2020 up 37.71% from Rs. 63.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020 down 152.39% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2020 down 42.66% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2019.