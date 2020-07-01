Moti Protein Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.98 crore, up 37.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moti Protein Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.98 crore in March 2020 up 37.71% from Rs. 63.16 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020 down 152.39% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2020 down 42.66% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2019.
|Moti Protein Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.98
|78.50
|63.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.98
|78.50
|63.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|85.75
|68.63
|66.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.92
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.94
|3.27
|-9.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|0.24
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.32
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.55
|4.27
|3.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|1.76
|2.06
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.19
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.00
|1.95
|2.11
|Interest
|0.74
|0.59
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.26
|1.36
|1.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.26
|1.36
|1.54
|Tax
|0.81
|0.26
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|1.10
|1.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|1.10
|1.06
|Equity Share Capital
|5.75
|5.75
|5.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|1.91
|1.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|1.91
|1.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|1.91
|1.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|1.91
|1.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am