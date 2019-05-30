Moti Protein Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 63.16 crore, up 8.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moti Protein Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.16 crore in March 2019 up 8.1% from Rs. 58.43 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2019 down 12.33% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2019 up 24.57% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2018.
Moti Protein EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2018.
|
|Moti Protein Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.16
|64.28
|58.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.16
|64.28
|58.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|66.05
|55.79
|52.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|3.24
|0.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.13
|1.35
|-0.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.25
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.08
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.80
|3.37
|4.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.06
|0.20
|1.43
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.02
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.11
|0.21
|1.66
|Interest
|0.56
|0.38
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.54
|-0.17
|1.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.54
|-0.17
|1.52
|Tax
|0.49
|0.04
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.06
|-0.21
|1.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.06
|-0.21
|1.21
|Equity Share Capital
|5.75
|5.75
|5.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.84
|-0.37
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|1.84
|-0.37
|2.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.84
|-0.37
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|1.84
|-0.37
|2.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited