Moti Protein Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 63.16 crore, up 8.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.16 crore in March 2019 up 8.1% from Rs. 58.43 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2019 down 12.33% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2019 up 24.57% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2018.

Moti Protein EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2018.