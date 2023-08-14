Moti Protein Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 93.22 crore, up 10.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.22 crore in June 2023 up 10.47% from Rs. 84.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2023 down 5.82% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2023 up 5.84% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2022.

Moti Protein EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.33 in June 2022.

Moti Protein shares closed at 202.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -43.24% returns over the last 6 months and 13.61% over the last 12 months.