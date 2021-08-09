Moti Protein Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 81.91 crore, up 25.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.91 crore in June 2021 up 25.46% from Rs. 65.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021 up 17.22% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2021 up 7.02% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2020.

Moti Protein EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2020.

Moti Protein shares closed at 8.91 on August 05, 2021 (BSE)