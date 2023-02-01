 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moti Protein Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.92 crore, up 0.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moti Protein Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.92 crore in December 2022 up 0.14% from Rs. 94.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 270.96% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2022 up 693.94% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

Moti Protein Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.92 75.77 94.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.92 75.77 94.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 88.11 66.62 89.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.70 5.91 2.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.34 0.34 0.33
Depreciation 0.32 0.32 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.27 1.44 2.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.18 1.14 -0.08
Other Income 0.12 0.13 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.30 1.28 0.03
Interest 0.65 0.66 0.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.65 0.62 -0.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.65 0.62 -0.69
Tax 0.62 0.16 -0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.03 0.46 -0.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.03 0.46 -0.60
Equity Share Capital 5.75 5.75 5.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 0.80 -1.05
Diluted EPS 1.79 0.80 -1.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 0.80 -1.05
Diluted EPS 1.79 0.80 -1.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited