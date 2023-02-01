Moti Protein Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.92 crore, up 0.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.92 crore in December 2022 up 0.14% from Rs. 94.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 270.96% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2022 up 693.94% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

Moti Protein EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2021.

Read More