    Moti Protein Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.92 crore, up 0.14% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moti Protein Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.92 crore in December 2022 up 0.14% from Rs. 94.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 270.96% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2022 up 693.94% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    Moti Protein Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.9275.7794.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.9275.7794.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials88.1166.6289.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.705.912.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.340.33
    Depreciation0.320.320.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.271.442.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.181.14-0.08
    Other Income0.120.130.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.301.280.03
    Interest0.650.660.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.650.62-0.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.650.62-0.69
    Tax0.620.16-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.030.46-0.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.030.46-0.60
    Equity Share Capital5.755.755.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.790.80-1.05
    Diluted EPS1.790.80-1.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.790.80-1.05
    Diluted EPS1.790.80-1.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited