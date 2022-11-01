 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Motherson SWI Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,835.21 crore, down 26.67% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motherson Sumi Wiring India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,835.21 crore in September 2022 down 26.67% from Rs. 2,502.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.45 crore in September 2022 down 44.96% from Rs. 211.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.54 crore in September 2022 down 39.06% from Rs. 314.33 crore in September 2021.

Motherson SWI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in September 2021.

Motherson SWI shares closed at 87.50 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.72% returns over the last 6 months

Motherson Sumi Wiring India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,827.01 1,661.68 2,522.67
Other Operating Income 8.20 9.26 -19.98
Total Income From Operations 1,835.21 1,670.94 2,502.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,223.44 1,107.02 1,712.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.35 -22.49 -104.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 317.53 274.08 446.73
Depreciation 29.53 27.70 82.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 121.77 109.53 146.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.29 175.10 219.37
Other Income 10.72 7.69 12.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 162.01 182.79 232.17
Interest 5.85 6.86 -51.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 156.16 175.93 283.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 156.16 175.93 283.30
Tax 39.71 49.97 71.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 116.45 125.96 211.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 116.45 125.96 211.58
Equity Share Capital 315.79 315.79 315.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 0.40 0.67
Diluted EPS 0.37 0.40 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 0.40 0.67
Diluted EPS 0.37 0.40 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
