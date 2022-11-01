Motherson SWI Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,835.21 crore, down 26.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,835.21 crore in September 2022 down 26.67% from Rs. 2,502.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.45 crore in September 2022 down 44.96% from Rs. 211.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.54 crore in September 2022 down 39.06% from Rs. 314.33 crore in September 2021.

Motherson SWI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in September 2021.

Motherson SWI shares closed at 87.50 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.72% returns over the last 6 months