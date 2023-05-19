English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Motherson SWI Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,864.42 crore, up 12.21% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motherson Sumi Wiring India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,864.42 crore in March 2023 up 12.21% from Rs. 1,661.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.47 crore in March 2023 up 198.3% from Rs. 46.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.99 crore in March 2023 down 2.73% from Rs. 228.23 crore in March 2022.

    Motherson SWI EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

    Motherson SWI shares closed at 55.50 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.23% returns over the last 6 months and 25.03% over the last 12 months.

    Motherson Sumi Wiring India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,864.421,686.801,656.30
    Other Operating Income----5.22
    Total Income From Operations1,864.421,686.801,661.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,254.601,115.551,068.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.88-31.16-9.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost291.39300.06258.10
    Depreciation34.7531.6819.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses116.04123.40125.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.52147.27199.72
    Other Income12.720.729.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax187.24147.99209.01
    Interest8.606.5167.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax178.64141.48141.68
    Exceptional Items-----65.41
    P/L Before Tax178.64141.4876.27
    Tax40.1735.3229.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities138.47106.1646.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period138.47106.1646.42
    Equity Share Capital442.11315.79315.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.240.15
    Diluted EPS0.310.240.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.240.15
    Diluted EPS0.310.240.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Motherson Sumi Wiring India #Motherson SWI #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:45 pm