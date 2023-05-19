Motherson SWI Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,864.42 crore, up 12.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,864.42 crore in March 2023 up 12.21% from Rs. 1,661.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.47 crore in March 2023 up 198.3% from Rs. 46.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.99 crore in March 2023 down 2.73% from Rs. 228.23 crore in March 2022.

Motherson SWI EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

Motherson SWI shares closed at 55.50 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.23% returns over the last 6 months and 25.03% over the last 12 months.