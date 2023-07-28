Motherson SWI Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,858.79 crore, up 11.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,858.79 crore in June 2023 up 11.24% from Rs. 1,670.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.13 crore in June 2023 down 2.25% from Rs. 125.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.65 crore in June 2023 down 1.35% from Rs. 210.49 crore in June 2022.

Motherson SWI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2022.

Motherson SWI shares closed at 60.15 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.71% returns over the last 6 months and 5.40% over the last 12 months.