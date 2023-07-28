English
    Motherson SWI Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,858.79 crore, up 11.24% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motherson Sumi Wiring India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,858.79 crore in June 2023 up 11.24% from Rs. 1,670.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.13 crore in June 2023 down 2.25% from Rs. 125.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.65 crore in June 2023 down 1.35% from Rs. 210.49 crore in June 2022.

    Motherson SWI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2022.

    Motherson SWI shares closed at 60.15 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.71% returns over the last 6 months and 5.40% over the last 12 months.

    Motherson Sumi Wiring India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,853.041,864.421,661.68
    Other Operating Income5.75--9.26
    Total Income From Operations1,858.791,864.421,670.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,206.461,254.601,107.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.32-6.88-22.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost327.14291.39274.08
    Depreciation33.8434.7527.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses116.77116.04109.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax160.26174.52175.10
    Other Income13.5512.727.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.81187.24182.79
    Interest7.728.606.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax166.09178.64175.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax166.09178.64175.93
    Tax42.9640.1749.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities123.13138.47125.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period123.13138.47125.96
    Equity Share Capital442.11442.11315.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.310.40
    Diluted EPS0.280.310.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.310.40
    Diluted EPS0.280.310.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Motherson Sumi Wiring India #Motherson SWI #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

