Motherson SWI Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,670.94 crore, up 50.63% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motherson Sumi Wiring India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,670.94 crore in June 2022 up 50.63% from Rs. 1,109.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.96 crore in June 2022 up 69.55% from Rs. 74.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.49 crore in June 2022 up 80.45% from Rs. 116.65 crore in June 2021.

Motherson SWI EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Motherson SWI shares closed at 79.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE)

Motherson Sumi Wiring India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,661.68 1,656.30 1,098.60
Other Operating Income 9.26 5.22 10.73
Total Income From Operations 1,670.94 1,661.52 1,109.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,107.02 1,068.50 780.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.49 -9.08 -66.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 274.08 258.10 214.10
Depreciation 27.70 19.22 12.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.53 125.06 69.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 175.10 199.72 99.28
Other Income 7.69 9.29 4.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 182.79 209.01 103.84
Interest 6.86 67.33 2.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 175.93 141.68 101.32
Exceptional Items -- -65.41 --
P/L Before Tax 175.93 76.27 101.32
Tax 49.97 29.85 27.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 125.96 46.42 74.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 125.96 46.42 74.29
Equity Share Capital 315.79 315.79 315.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 0.15 0.25
Diluted EPS 0.40 0.15 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 0.15 0.24
Diluted EPS 0.40 0.15 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
