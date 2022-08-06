English
    Motherson SWI Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,670.94 crore, up 50.63% Y-o-Y

    August 06, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motherson Sumi Wiring India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,670.94 crore in June 2022 up 50.63% from Rs. 1,109.33 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.96 crore in June 2022 up 69.55% from Rs. 74.29 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.49 crore in June 2022 up 80.45% from Rs. 116.65 crore in June 2021.

    Motherson SWI EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

    Motherson SWI shares closed at 79.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE)

    Motherson Sumi Wiring India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,661.681,656.301,098.60
    Other Operating Income9.265.2210.73
    Total Income From Operations1,670.941,661.521,109.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,107.021,068.50780.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.49-9.08-66.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost274.08258.10214.10
    Depreciation27.7019.2212.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.53125.0669.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax175.10199.7299.28
    Other Income7.699.294.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax182.79209.01103.84
    Interest6.8667.332.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax175.93141.68101.32
    Exceptional Items---65.41--
    P/L Before Tax175.9376.27101.32
    Tax49.9729.8527.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities125.9646.4274.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period125.9646.4274.29
    Equity Share Capital315.79315.79315.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.150.25
    Diluted EPS0.400.150.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.150.24
    Diluted EPS0.400.150.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Motherson Sumi Wiring India #Motherson SWI #Results
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
