Motherson SWI Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,670.94 crore, up 50.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,670.94 crore in June 2022 up 50.63% from Rs. 1,109.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.96 crore in June 2022 up 69.55% from Rs. 74.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.49 crore in June 2022 up 80.45% from Rs. 116.65 crore in June 2021.

Motherson SWI EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Motherson SWI shares closed at 79.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE)