Motherson SWI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,686.80 crore, up 15.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,686.80 crore in December 2022 up 15.56% from Rs. 1,459.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.16 crore in December 2022 down 30.11% from Rs. 151.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.67 crore in December 2022 down 17.02% from Rs. 216.52 crore in December 2021.