Motherson SWI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,686.80 crore, up 15.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motherson Sumi Wiring India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,686.80 crore in December 2022 up 15.56% from Rs. 1,459.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.16 crore in December 2022 down 30.11% from Rs. 151.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.67 crore in December 2022 down 17.02% from Rs. 216.52 crore in December 2021.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,686.80 1,827.01 1,444.92
Other Operating Income -- 8.20 14.71
Total Income From Operations 1,686.80 1,835.21 1,459.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,115.55 1,223.44 919.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.16 -8.35 15.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 300.06 317.53 239.43
Depreciation 31.68 29.53 3.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 123.40 121.77 76.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.27 151.29 204.66
Other Income 0.72 10.72 7.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.99 162.01 212.54
Interest 6.51 5.85 12.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 141.48 156.16 200.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 141.48 156.16 200.25
Tax 35.32 39.71 48.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.16 116.45 151.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.16 116.45 151.89
Equity Share Capital 315.79 315.79 315.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 0.37 0.48
Diluted EPS 0.24 0.37 0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 0.37 0.48
Diluted EPS 0.24 0.37 0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited