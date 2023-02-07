English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Motherson SWI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,686.80 crore, up 15.56% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motherson Sumi Wiring India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,686.80 crore in December 2022 up 15.56% from Rs. 1,459.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.16 crore in December 2022 down 30.11% from Rs. 151.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.67 crore in December 2022 down 17.02% from Rs. 216.52 crore in December 2021.

    Motherson Sumi Wiring India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,686.801,827.011,444.92
    Other Operating Income--8.2014.71
    Total Income From Operations1,686.801,835.211,459.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,115.551,223.44919.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.16-8.3515.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost300.06317.53239.43
    Depreciation31.6829.533.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses123.40121.7776.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.27151.29204.66
    Other Income0.7210.727.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.99162.01212.54
    Interest6.515.8512.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax141.48156.16200.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax141.48156.16200.25
    Tax35.3239.7148.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.16116.45151.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.16116.45151.89
    Equity Share Capital315.79315.79315.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.370.48
    Diluted EPS0.240.370.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.370.48
    Diluted EPS0.240.370.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited