Motherson SWI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,686.80 crore, up 15.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,686.80 crore in December 2022 up 15.56% from Rs. 1,459.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.16 crore in December 2022 down 30.11% from Rs. 151.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.67 crore in December 2022 down 17.02% from Rs. 216.52 crore in December 2021.

Motherson SWI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021.

Read More

Motherson SWI shares closed at 53.00 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.01% returns over the last 6 months