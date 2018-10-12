Motherson Sumi Systems Q2 PAT seen up 3.5% YoY to Rs. 400.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Motherson Sumi Systems to report net profit at Rs. 400.1 crore up 3.5% year-on-year (down 9.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10 percent Y-o-Y to Rs. 14,774.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 10 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,316.2 crore.

