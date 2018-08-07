Motherson Sumi Systems Q1 profit surges 57% to Rs 482 cr, revenue grows 24%

Auto components manufacturer Motherson Sumi Systems has reported a healthy 57 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit to Rs 482 crore, driven by growth across segments.

Profit during the quarter ended June 2017 stood at Rs 307 crore, which was impacted by exceptional loss of Rs 150.15 crore.

The company said after adjusted for adjustments due to new accounting standards, revenue increased by 24 percent to Rs 16,106 crore compared to Rs 12,967 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 24 percent to Rs 1,539 crore and margin expanded by 10 basis points to 10.5 percent year-on-year.

At 13:02 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 308.20, down Rs 6.20, or 1.97 percent on the BSE.