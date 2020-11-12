PlusFinancial Times
MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 10:05 AM IST

Motherson Sumi Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 995.57 crore, down 39.76% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motherson Sumi Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 995.57 crore in September 2020 down 39.76% from Rs. 1,652.71 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.86 crore in September 2020 down 12.84% from Rs. 174.23 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.70 crore in September 2020 down 41.56% from Rs. 290.38 crore in September 2019.

Motherson Sumi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2019.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 131.40 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 63.33% returns over the last 6 months and -2.09% over the last 12 months.

Motherson Sumi Systems
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations986.03431.391,593.00
Other Operating Income9.546.9259.71
Total Income From Operations995.57438.311,652.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials592.03236.29858.94
Purchase of Traded Goods19.2318.6914.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.15-32.3237.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost129.44202.91293.54
Depreciation50.3163.2168.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses137.70128.17198.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.01-178.64181.33
Other Income30.3815.6640.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax119.39-162.98222.07
Interest21.0115.674.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax98.38-178.65217.63
Exceptional Items-19.85----
P/L Before Tax78.53-178.65217.63
Tax12.76-53.3643.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.77-125.29174.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items86.09----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period151.86-125.29174.23
Equity Share Capital315.79315.79315.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.48-0.400.55
Diluted EPS0.48-0.400.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.48-0.400.55
Diluted EPS0.48-0.400.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 09:55 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Motherson Sumi #Motherson Sumi Systems #Results

