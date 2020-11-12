Motherson Sumi Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 995.57 crore, down 39.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 995.57 crore in September 2020 down 39.76% from Rs. 1,652.71 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.86 crore in September 2020 down 12.84% from Rs. 174.23 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.70 crore in September 2020 down 41.56% from Rs. 290.38 crore in September 2019.

Motherson Sumi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2019.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 131.40 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 63.33% returns over the last 6 months and -2.09% over the last 12 months.