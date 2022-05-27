 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Motherson Sumi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,630.60 crore, up 28.49% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motherson Sumi Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,630.60 crore in March 2022 up 28.49% from Rs. 1,269.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 397.27 crore in March 2022 up 62.23% from Rs. 244.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 599.55 crore in March 2022 up 204.39% from Rs. 196.97 crore in March 2021.

Motherson Sumi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2021.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 122.70 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Motherson Sumi Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,611.44 1,310.88 1,258.89
Other Operating Income 19.16 10.50 10.11
Total Income From Operations 1,630.60 1,321.38 1,269.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 995.26 774.85 804.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 37.24 31.88 13.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.50 51.50 -37.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 158.77 150.81 132.69
Depreciation 52.93 51.88 49.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 233.17 180.32 180.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 162.73 80.14 125.21
Other Income 383.89 36.54 22.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 546.62 116.68 147.89
Interest 58.93 30.53 23.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 487.69 86.15 124.01
Exceptional Items -47.56 -- --
P/L Before Tax 440.13 86.15 124.01
Tax 42.86 29.71 49.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 397.27 56.44 74.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 151.89 170.16
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 397.27 208.33 244.88
Equity Share Capital 451.76 315.79 315.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.88 0.66 0.78
Diluted EPS 0.88 0.66 0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.88 0.66 0.78
Diluted EPS 0.88 0.66 0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
