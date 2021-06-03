Motherson Sumi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,269.00 crore, down 26.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,269.00 crore in March 2021 down 26.87% from Rs. 1,735.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 244.88 crore in March 2021 down 36.56% from Rs. 386.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.97 crore in March 2021 down 65.7% from Rs. 574.34 crore in March 2020.

Motherson Sumi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2020.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 269.10 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.65% returns over the last 6 months and 163.95% over the last 12 months.