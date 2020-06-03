Motherson Sumi Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,735.21 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,735.21 crore in March 2020 down 6.28% from Rs. 1,851.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 386.02 crore in March 2020 up 83.13% from Rs. 210.79 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 574.34 crore in March 2020 up 56.55% from Rs. 366.87 crore in March 2019.

Motherson Sumi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2019.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 101.95 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.37% over the last 12 months.