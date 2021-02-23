English
Motherson Sumi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,126.90 crore, up 17.15% Y-o-Y

February 23, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motherson Sumi Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,126.90 crore in December 2020 up 17.15% from Rs. 961.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 249.25 crore in December 2020 up 49.67% from Rs. 166.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.53 crore in December 2020 up 27.32% from Rs. 161.43 crore in December 2019.

Motherson Sumi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2019.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 215.60 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.33% returns over the last 6 months and 88.13% over the last 12 months.

Motherson Sumi Systems
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,117.23986.03948.51
Other Operating Income9.679.5413.41
Total Income From Operations1,126.90995.57961.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials649.59592.03512.49
Purchase of Traded Goods18.5519.2341.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.04-22.1511.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost141.86129.44127.52
Depreciation48.6050.3112.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses143.74137.70141.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.5289.01115.02
Other Income45.4130.3833.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.93119.39148.91
Interest30.5721.0151.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax126.3698.3897.71
Exceptional Items---19.85--
P/L Before Tax126.3678.5397.71
Tax17.5912.7614.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities108.7765.7783.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items140.4886.0983.42
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period249.25151.86166.53
Equity Share Capital315.79315.79315.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.790.480.53
Diluted EPS0.790.480.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.790.480.53
Diluted EPS0.790.480.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 23, 2021 12:20 pm

