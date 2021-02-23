Motherson Sumi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,126.90 crore, up 17.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,126.90 crore in December 2020 up 17.15% from Rs. 961.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 249.25 crore in December 2020 up 49.67% from Rs. 166.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.53 crore in December 2020 up 27.32% from Rs. 161.43 crore in December 2019.

Motherson Sumi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2019.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 215.60 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.33% returns over the last 6 months and 88.13% over the last 12 months.