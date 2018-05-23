Motherson Sumi Q4 misses estimates; profit up 9% at Rs 518 cr, revenue jumps 37%

Auto ancillary company Motherson Sumi Systems' March quarter earnings missed analyst expectations on Wednesday. Consolidated profit during the quarter grew by 9.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 518.4 crore, backed by revenue growth. Weak operating margin performance and lower other income hit bottomline growth.

Profit in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal was at Rs 475 crore.

Revenue from operations in March quarter shot up 36.9 percent to Rs 15,408 crore compared to same period last year as Samvardhana Motherson Peguform (SMP) showed 21 percent growth and Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (SMR) reported 6 percent growth.

"We are very grateful for the continued trust of our customers, which reflects in our order book being the highest ever at Rs 1.3 lakh crore (Euro 17.2 billion) at SMRP BV," Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, MSSL said.

Revenue growth remained strong but operational performance was not that great.

SMR, the rear vision systems maker, posted EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) growth of 12 percent with margin expansion of 50 basis points while SMP, the maker of interior and exterior products for automotive industry, showed EBIT growth of 8.77 percent with margin contraction of 50 basis points.

Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in Q4 grew by 17.8 percent to Rs 1,419 crore but margin fell 150 basis points to 9.2 percent compared to same quarter last year.

Other income halved to Rs 61.5 crore in quarter ended March 2018 compared to Rs 124.6 crore in corresponding period of last fiscal.

According to Reuters poll estimates, profit was expected at Rs 539 crore on revenue of Rs 15,407.8 crore with EBITDA at Rs 1,500.1 crore.

At 13:04 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 324.75, down Rs 10.20, or 3.05 percent on the BSE.