Motherson Sumi Q3 Results | Consolidated net profit sinks 69% to Rs 245.1 crore

Motherson Sumi Systems on February 11 reported a 69.3 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 245.1 crore, which was above analysts' expectations of Rs 191 crore.

The auto ancillary company reported a 5.7 percent on-year decline in consolidated total revenue from operations to Rs 16,117.5 crore, which was above Street's estimate of Rs 14,794 crore.

"These results are an indication of the resilience of our business and the efforts of our teams globally under challenging market conditions. While the global supply chain shortages have eased partially, challenges from higher costs remain," Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said in a press statement.

Motherson Sumi's consolidated operating profit rose 14 percent on-year to Rs 1,383 crore for the reported quarter. Similarly, the company's operating margin expanded 10 basis points on-year to 8.2 percent.

Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV reported a 20 percent on-quarter rise in revenues of 1.3 billion euros while the operating profit of the unit rose to 96 million euros from 71 million euros a year ago.

Motherson Sumi's debt profit, however, deteriorated in the reported quarter as net debt-to-operating profit ratio rose to 1.4 from 1.3 in the previous quarter.

The company's net debt in the quarter was at Rs 7,255 crore as against Rs 4,807 crore in the March quarter of 2020-21.

At 12:52 PM, shares of Motherson Sumi were down 2.1 percent at Rs 176.6 on the National Stock Exchange.