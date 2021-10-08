Motherson Sumi Q2 PAT may dip 36.7% YoY to Rs 214 cr: ICICI Direct

motherson_sumi_250_10800495

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Auto and auto ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Motherson Sumi to report net profit at Rs 214 crore down 36.7% year-on-year (down 26.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 8.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 14,510 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 23.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,165 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

