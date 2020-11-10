Motherson Sumi Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14,957.21 crore, down 6.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,957.21 crore in September 2020 down 6.07% from Rs. 15,924.20 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 337.58 crore in September 2020 down 12.23% from Rs. 384.60 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,447.08 crore in September 2020 up 3.25% from Rs. 1,401.53 crore in September 2019.

Motherson Sumi EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2019.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 123.05 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.95% returns over the last 6 months and -8.31% over the last 12 months.