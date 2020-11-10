PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motherson Sumi Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14,957.21 crore, down 6.07% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motherson Sumi Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 14,957.21 crore in September 2020 down 6.07% from Rs. 15,924.20 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 337.58 crore in September 2020 down 12.23% from Rs. 384.60 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,447.08 crore in September 2020 up 3.25% from Rs. 1,401.53 crore in September 2019.

Motherson Sumi EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2019.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 123.05 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.95% returns over the last 6 months and -8.31% over the last 12 months.

Motherson Sumi Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations14,845.078,431.2315,708.99
Other Operating Income112.1472.66215.21
Total Income From Operations14,957.218,503.8915,924.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8,289.764,936.438,934.42
Purchase of Traded Goods111.04149.21175.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.94-45.4319.86
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3,518.512,888.233,631.12
Depreciation734.59712.32655.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,664.041,205.431,844.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax657.21-1,342.30663.93
Other Income55.2848.0682.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax712.49-1,294.24746.44
Interest126.92111.53125.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax585.57-1,405.77621.05
Exceptional Items-59.59----
P/L Before Tax525.98-1,405.77621.05
Tax165.65-214.31186.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities360.33-1,191.46434.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items86.09----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period446.42-1,191.46434.16
Minority Interest-136.44381.20-73.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates27.60-0.1923.66
Net P/L After M.I & Associates337.58-810.45384.60
Equity Share Capital315.79315.79315.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.07-2.571.22
Diluted EPS1.07-2.571.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.07-2.571.22
Diluted EPS1.07-2.571.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 04:33 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Motherson Sumi #Motherson Sumi Systems #Results

