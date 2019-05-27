Motherson Sumi Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17,169.47 crore, up 11.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,169.47 crore in March 2019 up 11.43% from Rs. 15,407.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 409.96 crore in March 2019 down 20.91% from Rs. 518.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,310.94 crore in March 2019 down 16.05% from Rs. 1,561.62 crore in March 2018.

Motherson Sumi EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.46 in March 2018.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 118.25 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.59% returns over the last 6 months and -41.19% over the last 12 months.