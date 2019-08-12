Motherson Sumi Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16,792.53 crore, up 13.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,792.53 crore in June 2019 up 13.65% from Rs. 14,775.46 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 331.55 crore in June 2019 down 25.17% from Rs. 443.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,309.75 crore in June 2019 down 10.09% from Rs. 1,456.78 crore in June 2018.

Motherson Sumi EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.10 in June 2018.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 98.35 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.89% returns over the last 6 months and -51.49% over the last 12 months.