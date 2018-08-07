Motherson Sumi consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 14,775.46 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 14,562.98 15,281.58 12,966.82 Other Operating Income 212.48 126.25 161.81 Total Income From Operations 14,775.46 15,407.83 13,128.63 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 8,680.06 9,184.01 8,018.52 Purchase of Traded Goods 21.52 112.72 87.70 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -192.52 41.28 -118.93 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3,230.32 3,016.48 2,581.21 Depreciation 447.05 406.85 376.79 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,623.98 1,553.25 1,373.71 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 965.05 1,093.24 809.63 Other Income 44.68 61.53 3.85 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,009.73 1,154.77 813.48 Interest 100.46 112.99 117.55 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 909.27 1,041.78 695.93 Exceptional Items -- -20.66 -150.15 P/L Before Tax 909.27 1,021.12 545.78 Tax 327.27 287.70 234.25 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 582.00 733.42 311.53 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 582.00 733.42 311.53 Minority Interest -175.28 -- -69.33 Share Of P/L Of Associates 36.35 24.08 35.79 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 443.07 757.50 277.99 Equity Share Capital 210.53 210.53 140.36 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.10 2.46 1.32 Diluted EPS 2.10 2.46 1.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.10 2.46 1.32 Diluted EPS 2.10 2.46 1.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited