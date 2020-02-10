Motherson Sumi Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15,661.09 crore, down 4.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,661.09 crore in December 2019 down 4.93% from Rs. 16,472.98 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 270.51 crore in December 2019 down 30.47% from Rs. 389.06 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,314.07 crore in December 2019 down 9.65% from Rs. 1,454.41 crore in December 2018.

Motherson Sumi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2018.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 132.30 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.76% returns over the last 6 months and -6.77% over the last 12 months.