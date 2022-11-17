 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MOTHERSON Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,810.74 crore, up 41.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Samvardhana Motherson International are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,810.74 crore in September 2022 up 41.59% from Rs. 1,278.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.91 crore in September 2022 down 43.37% from Rs. 377.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 351.29 crore in September 2022 down 0.01% from Rs. 351.32 crore in September 2021.

MOTHERSON EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in September 2021.

MOTHERSON shares closed at 72.15 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.48% returns over the last 6 months and -55.70% over the last 12 months.

Samvardhana Motherson International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,797.42 1,608.70 1,278.89
Other Operating Income 13.32 9.53 --
Total Income From Operations 1,810.74 1,618.23 1,278.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,154.48 1,048.19 854.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.60 33.19 20.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.67 -6.95 -47.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 194.79 180.02 151.94
Depreciation 56.21 55.74 49.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 234.02 219.75 170.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.31 88.29 78.93
Other Income 144.77 86.67 222.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 295.08 174.96 301.46
Interest 21.76 29.78 27.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 273.32 145.18 274.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 273.32 145.18 274.10
Tax 59.41 25.18 29.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 213.91 120.00 244.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 133.51
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 213.91 120.00 377.70
Equity Share Capital 451.76 451.76 315.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.27 1.20
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.27 1.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 0.27 1.20
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.27 1.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

