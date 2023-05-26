MOTHERSON Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,066.94 crore, up 26.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,066.94 crore in March 2023 up 26.76% from Rs. 1,630.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.04 crore in March 2023 down 73.31% from Rs. 397.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.40 crore in March 2023 down 58.07% from Rs. 599.55 crore in March 2022.

MOTHERSON EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2022.

MOTHERSON shares closed at 81.71 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.04% returns over the last 6 months and -1.64% over the last 12 months.