English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MOTHERSON Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,066.94 crore, up 26.76% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Samvardhana Motherson International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,066.94 crore in March 2023 up 26.76% from Rs. 1,630.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.04 crore in March 2023 down 73.31% from Rs. 397.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.40 crore in March 2023 down 58.07% from Rs. 599.55 crore in March 2022.

    MOTHERSON EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2022.

    MOTHERSON shares closed at 81.71 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.04% returns over the last 6 months and -1.64% over the last 12 months.

    Samvardhana Motherson International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,029.401,799.881,611.44
    Other Operating Income37.54--19.16
    Total Income From Operations2,066.941,799.881,630.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,216.371,145.57995.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.2540.2037.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.86-74.03-9.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost217.92206.77158.77
    Depreciation61.7957.5452.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses381.13278.00233.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.62145.83162.73
    Other Income44.99248.37383.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax189.61394.20546.62
    Interest65.1327.9658.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax124.48366.24487.69
    Exceptional Items-----47.56
    P/L Before Tax124.48366.24440.13
    Tax18.4432.6442.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.04333.60397.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.04333.60397.27
    Equity Share Capital677.64677.64451.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.500.88
    Diluted EPS0.150.500.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.500.88
    Diluted EPS0.150.500.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Motherson #Results #Samvardhana Motherson International
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:37 pm