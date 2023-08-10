English
    MOTHERSON Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,017.43 crore, up 24.67% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Samvardhana Motherson International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,017.43 crore in June 2023 up 24.67% from Rs. 1,618.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 179.39 crore in June 2023 up 49.49% from Rs. 120.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.60 crore in June 2023 up 49.37% from Rs. 230.70 crore in June 2022.

    MOTHERSON EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

    MOTHERSON shares closed at 98.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.40% returns over the last 6 months and 21.49% over the last 12 months.

    Samvardhana Motherson International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,017.432,029.401,608.70
    Other Operating Income--37.549.53
    Total Income From Operations2,017.432,066.941,618.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,219.531,216.371,048.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods30.5640.2533.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.474.86-6.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost230.12217.92180.02
    Depreciation68.6761.7955.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses255.52381.13219.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax196.56144.6288.29
    Other Income79.3744.9986.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax275.93189.61174.96
    Interest49.8165.1329.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax226.12124.48145.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax226.12124.48145.18
    Tax46.7318.4425.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities179.39106.04120.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period179.39106.04120.00
    Equity Share Capital677.64677.64451.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.150.27
    Diluted EPS0.260.150.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.150.27
    Diluted EPS0.260.150.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:44 pm

