MOTHERSON Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,017.43 crore, up 24.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,017.43 crore in June 2023 up 24.67% from Rs. 1,618.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 179.39 crore in June 2023 up 49.49% from Rs. 120.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.60 crore in June 2023 up 49.37% from Rs. 230.70 crore in June 2022.

MOTHERSON EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

MOTHERSON shares closed at 98.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.40% returns over the last 6 months and 21.49% over the last 12 months.