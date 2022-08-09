 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MOTHERSON Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,618.23 crore, up 45.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Samvardhana Motherson International are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,618.23 crore in June 2022 up 45.28% from Rs. 1,113.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.00 crore in June 2022 down 33.53% from Rs. 180.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.70 crore in June 2022 up 19.05% from Rs. 193.78 crore in June 2021.

MOTHERSON EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2021.

MOTHERSON shares closed at 130.45 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.69% returns over the last 6 months and -43.50% over the last 12 months.

Samvardhana Motherson International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,608.70 1,611.44 1,113.87
Other Operating Income 9.53 19.16 --
Total Income From Operations 1,618.23 1,630.60 1,113.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,048.19 995.26 759.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.19 37.24 2.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.95 -9.50 -77.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 180.02 158.77 146.13
Depreciation 55.74 52.93 49.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 219.75 233.17 158.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.29 162.73 75.76
Other Income 86.67 383.89 68.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 174.96 546.62 144.21
Interest 29.78 58.93 24.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 145.18 487.69 119.95
Exceptional Items -- -47.56 -0.49
P/L Before Tax 145.18 440.13 119.46
Tax 25.18 42.86 17.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 120.00 397.27 101.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 78.83
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 120.00 397.27 180.54
Equity Share Capital 451.76 451.76 315.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 0.88 0.57
Diluted EPS 0.27 0.88 0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 0.88 0.57
Diluted EPS 0.27 0.88 0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:22 am
