MOTHERSON Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,618.23 crore, up 45.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,618.23 crore in June 2022 up 45.28% from Rs. 1,113.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.00 crore in June 2022 down 33.53% from Rs. 180.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.70 crore in June 2022 up 19.05% from Rs. 193.78 crore in June 2021.

MOTHERSON EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2021.

MOTHERSON shares closed at 130.45 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.69% returns over the last 6 months and -43.50% over the last 12 months.