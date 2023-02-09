 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MOTHERSON Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,799.88 crore, up 36.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Samvardhana Motherson International are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,799.88 crore in December 2022 up 36.21% from Rs. 1,321.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.60 crore in December 2022 up 60.13% from Rs. 208.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 451.74 crore in December 2022 up 168% from Rs. 168.56 crore in December 2021.

Samvardhana Motherson International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,799.88 1,797.42 1,310.88
Other Operating Income -- 13.32 10.50
Total Income From Operations 1,799.88 1,810.74 1,321.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,145.57 1,154.48 774.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 40.20 35.60 31.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -74.03 -14.67 51.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 206.77 194.79 150.81
Depreciation 57.54 56.21 51.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 278.00 234.02 180.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.83 150.31 80.14
Other Income 248.37 144.77 36.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 394.20 295.08 116.68
Interest 27.96 21.76 30.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 366.24 273.32 86.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 366.24 273.32 86.15
Tax 32.64 59.41 29.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 333.60 213.91 56.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 151.89
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 333.60 213.91 208.33
Equity Share Capital 677.64 451.76 315.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 0.31 0.66
Diluted EPS 0.50 0.31 0.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 0.47 0.66
Diluted EPS 0.50 0.31 0.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited