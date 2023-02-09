MOTHERSON Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,799.88 crore, up 36.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,799.88 crore in December 2022 up 36.21% from Rs. 1,321.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.60 crore in December 2022 up 60.13% from Rs. 208.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 451.74 crore in December 2022 up 168% from Rs. 168.56 crore in December 2021.