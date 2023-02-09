MOTHERSON Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,799.88 crore, up 36.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,799.88 crore in December 2022 up 36.21% from Rs. 1,321.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.60 crore in December 2022 up 60.13% from Rs. 208.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 451.74 crore in December 2022 up 168% from Rs. 168.56 crore in December 2021.

MOTHERSON EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2021.

MOTHERSON shares closed at 80.75 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.78% returns over the last 6 months and -33.03% over the last 12 months.