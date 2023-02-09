English
    MOTHERSON Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,799.88 crore, up 36.21% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Samvardhana Motherson International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,799.88 crore in December 2022 up 36.21% from Rs. 1,321.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.60 crore in December 2022 up 60.13% from Rs. 208.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 451.74 crore in December 2022 up 168% from Rs. 168.56 crore in December 2021.

    Samvardhana Motherson International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,799.881,797.421,310.88
    Other Operating Income--13.3210.50
    Total Income From Operations1,799.881,810.741,321.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,145.571,154.48774.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.2035.6031.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-74.03-14.6751.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost206.77194.79150.81
    Depreciation57.5456.2151.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses278.00234.02180.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax145.83150.3180.14
    Other Income248.37144.7736.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax394.20295.08116.68
    Interest27.9621.7630.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax366.24273.3286.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax366.24273.3286.15
    Tax32.6459.4129.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities333.60213.9156.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----151.89
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period333.60213.91208.33
    Equity Share Capital677.64451.76315.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.310.66
    Diluted EPS0.500.310.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.470.66
    Diluted EPS0.500.310.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited