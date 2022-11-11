 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MOTHERSON Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,260.78 crore, up 29.73% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Samvardhana Motherson International are:

Net Sales at Rs 18,260.78 crore in September 2022 up 29.73% from Rs. 14,076.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.43 crore in September 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 216.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,497.13 crore in September 2022 up 45.23% from Rs. 1,030.89 crore in September 2021.

MOTHERSON EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2021.

MOTHERSON shares closed at 70.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.16% returns over the last 6 months and -55.99% over the last 12 months.

Samvardhana Motherson International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18,085.04 17,453.63 14,076.39
Other Operating Income 175.74 161.08 --
Total Income From Operations 18,260.78 17,614.71 14,076.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10,712.65 10,383.59 8,155.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 113.53 96.19 29.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -108.90 -124.80 -97.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4,100.23 4,272.51 3,504.52
Depreciation 748.72 732.38 737.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,040.18 1,910.40 1,540.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 654.37 344.44 206.42
Other Income 94.04 97.84 87.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 748.41 442.28 293.56
Interest 183.71 169.39 131.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 564.70 272.89 162.24
Exceptional Items -98.38 -- --
P/L Before Tax 466.32 272.89 162.24
Tax 171.38 92.75 85.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 294.94 180.14 76.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 133.51
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 294.94 180.14 210.12
Minority Interest -41.77 -40.33 -9.69
Share Of P/L Of Associates -6.74 1.41 16.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 246.43 141.22 216.86
Equity Share Capital 451.78 451.76 315.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.36 0.31 0.68
Diluted EPS 0.36 0.31 0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.65 0.31 0.68
Diluted EPS 0.36 0.31 0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
