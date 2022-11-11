MOTHERSON Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18,260.78 crore, up 29.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,260.78 crore in September 2022 up 29.73% from Rs. 14,076.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.43 crore in September 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 216.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,497.13 crore in September 2022 up 45.23% from Rs. 1,030.89 crore in September 2021.

MOTHERSON EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2021.

MOTHERSON shares closed at 70.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.16% returns over the last 6 months and -55.99% over the last 12 months.