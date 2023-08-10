MOTHERSON Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22,462.18 crore, up 27.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22,462.18 crore in June 2023 up 27.52% from Rs. 17,614.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 600.87 crore in June 2023 up 325.49% from Rs. 141.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,977.51 crore in June 2023 up 68.35% from Rs. 1,174.66 crore in June 2022.

MOTHERSON EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

MOTHERSON shares closed at 98.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.00% returns over the last 6 months and 21.49% over the last 12 months.