    MOTHERSON Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22,462.18 crore, up 27.52% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Samvardhana Motherson International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22,462.18 crore in June 2023 up 27.52% from Rs. 17,614.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 600.87 crore in June 2023 up 325.49% from Rs. 141.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,977.51 crore in June 2023 up 68.35% from Rs. 1,174.66 crore in June 2022.

    MOTHERSON EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

    MOTHERSON shares closed at 98.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.00% returns over the last 6 months and 21.49% over the last 12 months.

    Samvardhana Motherson International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22,462.1822,251.9117,453.63
    Other Operating Income--224.94161.08
    Total Income From Operations22,462.1822,476.8517,614.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12,718.8712,537.0710,383.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods132.06128.8096.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-149.9546.49-124.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5,316.914,962.034,272.51
    Depreciation838.90839.70732.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,519.672,782.001,910.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,085.721,180.76344.44
    Other Income52.8975.0997.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,138.611,255.85442.28
    Interest252.63278.44169.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax885.98977.41272.89
    Exceptional Items---0.10--
    P/L Before Tax885.98977.31272.89
    Tax260.97253.8592.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities625.01723.46180.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period625.01723.46180.14
    Minority Interest-47.25-45.14-40.33
    Share Of P/L Of Associates23.11-24.361.41
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates600.87653.96141.22
    Equity Share Capital677.64677.64451.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.890.970.31
    Diluted EPS0.890.970.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.890.970.31
    Diluted EPS0.890.970.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 07:00 pm

