MOTHERSON Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,614.71 crore, up 9.02% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Samvardhana Motherson International are:

Net Sales at Rs 17,614.71 crore in June 2022 up 9.02% from Rs. 16,157.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.22 crore in June 2022 down 51.24% from Rs. 289.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,174.66 crore in June 2022 down 14.55% from Rs. 1,374.75 crore in June 2021.

MOTHERSON EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2021.

MOTHERSON shares closed at 130.45 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.69% returns over the last 6 months and -43.50% over the last 12 months.

Samvardhana Motherson International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17,453.63 16,911.12 16,157.35
Other Operating Income 161.08 273.71 --
Total Income From Operations 17,614.71 17,184.83 16,157.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10,383.59 9,845.89 9,470.08
Purchase of Traded Goods 96.19 96.90 14.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -124.80 89.99 -288.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4,272.51 4,059.15 3,965.19
Depreciation 732.38 736.18 751.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,910.40 1,882.13 1,775.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 344.44 474.59 468.71
Other Income 97.84 141.24 154.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 442.28 615.83 623.49
Interest 169.39 161.15 120.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 272.89 454.68 502.73
Exceptional Items -- -47.56 -0.49
P/L Before Tax 272.89 407.12 502.24
Tax 92.75 265.93 154.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 180.14 141.19 347.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 78.83
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 180.14 141.19 426.32
Minority Interest -40.33 -8.42 -156.85
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.41 -11.15 20.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 141.22 121.62 289.63
Equity Share Capital 451.76 451.76 315.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.27 0.92
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.27 0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.27 0.92
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.27 0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:33 am
